Akuma no Memumemu-chan Manga Enters Final Arc

Series about unconventional succubus launched in 2016, inspired anime in 2018

Amazon's listing for the 11th compiled book volume of Keitarō Yotsuya 's Akuma no Memumemu-chan includes cover images that reveal the series is entering its final arc in the volume. The book will ship on Wednesday.

Yotsuya launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in July 2016. The "only slightly erotic comedy" manga centers on the titular Memumemu-chan, a succubus who isn't lewd, isn't erotic, and doesn't try hard. The manga follows her struggle to harvest souls.

The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that premiered in January 2018.

The Gambare! Memumemu-chan smartphone game launched in December 2017, and it follows Memumemu-chan as she comes of age.



