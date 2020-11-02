AnimeJapan Event to be Held in Person, Online in March 2021

Public days to have in-person, online events; business days to be held online only

The staff of the AnimeJapan event announced on Monday that the AnimeJapan 2021 event will be held on March 27 through March 30, in a combination in-person and online event. The tagline for the event is "Everything about anime, right here."

The show's public days will be held on March 27 and March 28 at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's West and South halls. The public days will have both in-person and online events. The in-person part of the event will have exhibition booths, merchandise sales, and 40 stage events across the two days. The online portion of the event will stream stage events, will show the exhibition booths, and will also host a "work you want animated" ranking poll.

The staff stated they will take prevention measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the event.

The show's business days will be held online only on March 29 and 30. As with previous events, the business days will allow buyers and licensors to talk to anime staff representatives for business discussions. The business days online event will also feature seminars and exhibitor introductions.

The event's "Family Anime Festa" children-friendly event, held in past years, will not be held in 2021.

AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was planned for March 21-24.

Source: Press release