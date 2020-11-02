Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Game's Opening Movie Previews Theme Song

KOEI Tecmo America began streaming the opening movie for Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game on Monday. The video previews the game's theme song "Somewhen, Somewhere..." by Clammbon .

The game will launch in Japan on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 3. The game will then launch on PC via Steam on January 26. The game's PS5 version will be a digital release as its physical edition has been canceled.

The game will launch in North America on January 26, 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PS5. The game will launch in Europe on January 29.

The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim. Throughout her journey, Ryza will once again be joined by her fun-loving group of mischievous friends. The first of these old companions confirmed for Ryza 2 is Klaudia. The only daughter of a merchant family, Klaudia has been working in the Royal Capital, but all the while, thinking back to the adventure she had with Ryza three years prior. Klaudia still has the desire to live a more exciting life, and now finds her fate once again intertwined with Ryza as they regroup inside the Royal Capital. Also joining Ryza this time around is a mysterious creature known as Fi. The creature doesn't speak, but is very expressive and full of emotion, bonding quickly with Ryza while helping her seek answers to the true meaning of the lost legends.

Those who purchase the game during the first two weeks of release will receive a code for the Summer Fashion Costume Set. Players who have save data from the previous game will be able to unlock the Classic Costume Set.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.