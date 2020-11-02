Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Stays at #1, Precure Film Opens at #3

Live-action DJ Agetarō opened at #6, Violet Evergarden slips to #7

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series stayed at #1 for its third weekend. The film earned 2,498,667,150 yen (about US$23.84 million) during the weekend. The film has sold over 11 million tickets to earn a cumulative 15,799,365,450 yen (about US$150 million). The film is now ranked at #10 among all movies that ever opened in Japan (including foreign films), moving James Cameron 's Avatar to #11 with its 15.6 billion yen (about US$148 million by today's conversion) gross.

The film opened on October 16 at #1 in its opening weekend, and had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) in its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The film sold 1,270,234 tickets and earned 1,701,723,350 yen (about US$16.14 million) on its second day. It sold 1,239,752 tickets and earned 1,652,669,400 yen (about US$15.67 million) on its third day. The Saturday and Sunday totals combined are Japan's highest weekend opening ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

The Voice of Sin (Tsumi no Koe) , a live-action suspense film starring Shun Oguri , opened at a distant #2 with 181,555,150 yen (about US$1.7 million) for the weekend and 257,994,600 yen (about US$2.5 million) total.

The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film earned 107,952,960 yen (about US$1.03 million) over the weekend.

The film was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed to October 31.

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The live-action film of Ipyao and Yūjirō Koyama 's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō manga earned 73,124,170 yen (about US$697,700) from Friday to Sunday to rank at #6 in its opening weekend.

The film will opened in Japan last Friday . The film was previously slated to open in Japan on June 19, but was postponed until further notice in April as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ken Ninomiya directed the film. The film's theme song is "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars. In addition, the film features over 70 songs from new songs to familiar ones like "Sugar" by Maroon 5, "D.A.N.C.E." by Justice, "Star Guitar" by The Chemical Brothers, "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle, "My Sharona" by The Knack, and "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory.

The gag manga follows Agetarō Katsumata, a stupid but honest guy whose family has run a tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet) restaurant for three generations. He's also a beginner club DJ.

An anime adaptation directed by Akitarō Daichi premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film dropped from #6 to #7 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 44,668,800 yen (about US$426,200) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,684,039,800 yen (about US$16.07 million). The film will be the first new Japanese anime film to open in Dolby Cinemas when it starts playing on those screens on November 13.

The film opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend.

The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly Four Heroes) film dropped off the top 10 in its eighth week.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC