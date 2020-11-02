Gintama Net Anime Special Debuts on dTV on January 15

The online dTV service began streaming a video for the new net anime special in the Gintama franchise on Tuesday. The video reveals that the net anime will debut exclusively on dTV on January 15. In the video, Gintoki gripes that the upcoming Gintama The Final anime film's billing as the "finale" of the franchise is yet another scam to hype up the film. He also complains that the video itself has nothing but his voice with no video and no new visual, and really only contains an announcement of the net anime's debut date.

The new net anime special will have a story that will tie into the film.

Gintama The Final will open in Japan on January 8 . The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .

