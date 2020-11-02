LiSA Is 1st Artist in 13 Years to Top Japan's CD Singles Chart for 3 Straight Weeks

LiSA 's new single "Homura" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film) sold about 32,000 more copies to rank #1 for the third consecutive week on Oricon's singles chart for the October 26-November 1 week. This makes her the first artist to top the ranking for three consecutive weeks in 12 years and 10 months, since the band SMAP achieved the feat with their "Dangan Fighter" single in January 2008. The single has sold a total of around 141,000 copies since it shipped in October 14.

LiSA 's "Homura" single sold 68,000 copies in its first week, while the LEO-NiNE album sold 66,000 copies first week. Both shipped on Wednesday, October 14. The single is LiSA 's first chart topper, while the album is her second. She is the first solo female artist to rank #1 for two straight weeks since Kana Uemura accomplished this feat with "Toilet no Kami-sama" in January 2011.

LiSA 's earlier single "Gurenge" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime) became the third most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart in June earlier this year. As of July, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

Source: Oricon via Otakomu