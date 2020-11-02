Mary Skelter Finale Game's Story Video Streamed

Compile Heart began streaming a story promotional video for its Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game on Monday.

The game will ship in Japan on November 5 after two delays: first from August 27 to October 8, then from October 8 to November 5.

The game's website is releasing a serialized prequel novel to the game for free.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise, and will include an "adventure story" that will tell the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game on March 26.

The release will bundle the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-order the game. Pre-orders will also include a mini poster. A limited-edition version of the game will include a specially designed box, soundtrack, soundtrack of previous games, art collection, and bath poster.

Mary Skelter: Nightmares ( Kangokutō Mary Skelter ) launched on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2016. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in September 2017.

Compile Heart then released Mary Skelter 2 in Japan for the PS4 in July 2018. The Switch version of Mary Skelter 2 shipped in Japan in August 2019. Idea Factory International released the game digitally in North America and Europe in October 2019 for the Switch. The release bundled an updated version of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares game.