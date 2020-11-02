Seven Seas Licenses She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman Novel & Manga, Gorenger Manga

I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! novel, manga also licensed

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Monday that it has licensed Hirotsugu Ryusen 's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman ( Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ) light novel series and Dicca Suemitsu 's manga adaptation, as well as Shotaro Ishinomori 's Himitsu Sentai Gorenger manga and Reina Soratani and Haru Harukawa's I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! ( Kondo wa Zettai Jama ni Shimasen! ) light novels and manga.

Seven Seas describes the She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman light novels and manga series:

Sakimori Kagami has woken up in the world of Arch Earth Online, a VRMMORPG he's been playing intensely for a long time. The catch? He made some adjustments to his character when he last logged on, which he thought he hadn't saved. Instead of his normal avatar of an old, bearded sorcerer, he's in the body of a young woman! Now he must convince the people of this world that he--she--is a pupil of the wiseman who vanished without a trace thirty years ago.

Seven Seas will publish both the light novel and the manga in digital and print, with the novel's digital edition having an earlier release. The first novel volume's print edition is slated for an August 2021 release, while the first manga volume's print edition is slated for July 2021.

Ryusen began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014. Micro Magazine published the 13th novel volume on May 29, and the series has over 1 million copies in circulation.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016. Micro Magazine published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on October30.

The novel is inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.

Seven Seas describes Himitsu Sentai Gorenger :

An evil secret society called the Black Cross Army threatens world peace, and only an elite task force known as the Earth Guard League (EAGLE) can stop them. After the Black Cross Army destroys EAGLE's headquarters across Japan, only five young recruits survive. Hiding in a secret underground base, they are given enhanced battlesuits that empower them with superhuman abilities, transforming the youths into an unstoppable squad to combat evil.

The manga is Shotaro Ishinomori 's manga tie-in to his own live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series of the same name. The show, which premiered in 1975, is the first in the long-running Super Sentai tokusatsu series by Toei and TV Asahi , which continues with new series and movies to this day. Ishinomori's manga serialized alongside the show in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine.

Seven Seas ' release of the manga will be available in April 2021 in large-trim hardcover, which will include a 30-page overview of the Super Sentai franchise by tokusatsu historian August Ragone.

Seven Seas describes Soratani and Harukawa's I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! light novel and manga series:

Succumbing to long-simmering jealousy over her younger sister, noblewoman Violette snaps and does something terrible. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day she first met her sister! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to take the script in a different direction this time.

Seven Seas will publish both the light novel and the manga in digital and print, with the novel's digital edition having an earlier release. The print versions of the first volumes for both are slated for June 2021.

Soratani began serializing the original story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2017, where it is still ongoing. Gentosha published the first novel volume in print with illustrations by Harukawa in March 2019. It released the second volume on February 28. Harukawa also launched the manga adaptation in Gentosha 's Denshi Birz (later Comic Boost ) website in 2018, and Gentosha published the second volume on February 25.

Source: Press releases