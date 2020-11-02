Sword Art Online Alternative GGO Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga creator Tadadi Tamori announced on October 27 that the Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online manga will end in three chapters, and the manga's fourth volume will be the final volume. If there are no delays, the manga will end in January. The manga will take the story to the ending of the first Squad Jam arc of the original light novels, and Tamori added that there are so far no other plans to take the story to the second Squad Jam arc.

Tamori explained that the manga was originally supposed to end with three volumes, but it ended up becoming four volume. Tamori then added that there were many reasons the manga was ending, but in the end, it boiled down to it becoming difficult for them moving forward, and that while they personally would not have minded continuing, it was also alright if it was later decided that someone might continue the manga's story with a different artist.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Karen Kohiruimaki always felt out of place in the real world. Due to her extreme height, she found it hard to make friends with other girls her age. Everything changes when she's introduced to VR and Gun Gale Online. In GGO, Karen is free to play the cute, chibi avatar of her dreams! Can Karen find friendship in this bullet-ridden MMO...?

Tamori launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2015. Kadokawa published the third volume in November 2018, and Yen Press published the third volume in English in June 2019.

The manga is based on Keiichi Sigsawa and Kouhaku Kuroboshi 's novel series of the same name, itself a spinoff of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online series. Yen Press also publishes the novels in English. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2018, and Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired.