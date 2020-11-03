Hiroshi Motomiya Launches Manga About Cartographer Inō Tadataka

This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiroshi Motomiya ( Salaryman Kintaro ) will launch the new manga Takeki Ōgon no Kuni - Inō Tadataka ( Fierce Country of Gold - Inō Tadataka ) in the magazine's next issue on November 18. The manga will be a historical Taiga romance about real-life cartographer Tadataka Inō. The manga will debut with opening color pages, and it will feature on the magazine's front cover.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni series focuses on historical Japanese figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990 (pictured right), Dōsan in 2000, and Yagyū Munenori in 2010.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya launched the Boku, Imasu yo (I'm Here You Know) manga in Young Jump on August 6. The "bureaucratic survival lesson" series centers on a young man who works at an unchanging municipal office, but will stand up and make his voice heard. Motomiya and Hiroshi Takano ended the Good Job manga in the same issue of Young Jump .

Motomiya launched Umi o Wataru be, his first "teacher" manga, in Grand Jump in April, and ended it on August 19.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched his Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in January 2017, and Shueisha published the eighth and final volume in January.