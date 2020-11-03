Kemono Jihen Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

This year's December issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed the theme song artists for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga on Wednesday. Daisuke Ono , who also plays the character Mihai in the anime, will perform the opening theme song "Kemonomichi." Sayaka Sasaki will perform the ending theme song "Shirube" (Guiding Sign).

The anime will premiere on January 10 on Tokyo MX , January 11 on YTV , and January 12 on BS11 . The anime will also have an advance screening during the Jump Festa '21 event, which will be an online event on December 19-20.

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 11th volume shipped on July 3.