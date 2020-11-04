David Production Produces Misaki no Mayoiga 2021 Anime Film Based on Sachiko Kashiwaba Novel

Anime studio David Production revealed on Thursday that it is producing an anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba 's Misaki no Mayoiga (The Abandoned House by the Cape) that will debut in 2021. The anime, which is set in Iwate prefecture, joins Bakuten!! and Hula Fulla Dance as part of a larger initiative to promote Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima, respectively. The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The story centers around a traditional Japanese house named "Mayoiga" (named after the Japanese folkloric concept of an abandoned yet well-kept home) from where one can see the sea and feel the touch of warmth and nostalgia. Here, a 17-year-old girl who is trying to find her place in the world begins a new life with people completely unrelated to her.

Shinya Kawatsura ( Non Non Biyori , Sagrada Reset , Kokoro Connect ) is directing the anime at David Production , and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is penning the script.

Kashiwaba released the original novel in 2015, and it won the 2016 Noma Award for Juvenile Fiction. Kashiwaba also penned the Chikashitru Kara no Fushigi na Tabi (Strange Journey From The Basement) that inspired Keiichi Hara 's The Wonderland film.

