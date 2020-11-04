Mangamo Adds Kemuri Karakara's Laughing in the Fog Manga

Mangamo announced on Twitter on Tuesday that it has added to its app Kemuri Karakara 's Laughing in the Fog ( Utakata ni Warau ), a short manga in the Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) franchise .

Karakara launched the manga in November 2018, and ended it in May 2019. The manga's one compiled volume shipped in May 2019. The prequel manga takes place 600 years prior to Laughing Under the Clouds .

Karakara published the original Donten ni Warau manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Avarus magazine from 2011-2013. Karakara launched the Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga on Mag Garden 's Beat's manga site in 2014, and ended the series in February 2017.

The original manga's story takes place in the 11th year of the Meiji era, dissatisfaction toward the government in Japan is on the rise due to the increasing speed of Westernization and the ban on samurai. In order to curb the increased crime rate, the government opens a new prison. The three brothers of the Kumo family are entrusted with the duty of transporting criminals to the new prison, but adventures await them on the way.

The original manga inspired a 12-episode anime in 2014 and a live-action film that opened in March 2018. A live-action spinoff prequel work streamed online in January 2018.

The Donten ni Warau Gaiden manga inspired a trilogy anime film adaptation. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai (Parting, The Oath of the Yamainu), the first film, opened in Japan in December 2017. Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Shukumei, Sōtō no Fūma (Fate, The Double-Headed Fūma), the second film, opened in Japan in June 2018. Eleven Arts screened both films in the United States in August 2018. The third film, Donten ni Warau Gaiden : Ōka, Tenbō no Kakyū (Cherry Blossoms, the Bridge to Heavenly Wishes), opened in Japan in September 2018 and screened for two weeks. Eleven Arts had stated in September 2018 that it planned to screen the film in 2019. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack in February.

