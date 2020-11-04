YOASOBI Performs Opening Song for Beastars Anime Season 2

The official Twitter account for the anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga revealed on Thursday that the duo YOASOBI will perform the opening theme song "Kaibutsu" (Monster) for the upcoming second season. The song is based on a story that Itagaki specially wrote for this use.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended on October 8, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st volume on the same day.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan, Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block, and TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime's second season will premiere in January 2021 and again air in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

Taiten Kusunoki is joining the second season as Ibuki, and Subaru Kimura is playing Free. Yuuki Kaji is also joining the cast as Pina.