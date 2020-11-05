Discotek Adds Kiss×sis OVA, Releases Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro on 4K UHD

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it will release the Kiss×sis original video anime ( OVA ) on January 26, 2021. The release will include all 12 episodes in 1080p high definition with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Blu-ray Disc.

The company describes the series:

Keita is studying hard for a high school entrance test, but his two beautiful elder twin stepsisters are a constant distraction. Though they mean well, Ako and Riko are also extremely sexually assertive and interested in Keita. At first, he fends them off, but little by little, with each kiss, Keita becomes close to both twins until a forbidden love triangle develops. Will taboo-breaking love bloom between two of them… or will Keita at least get into high school?!

The original series shipped on DVD in Japan between 2008 and 2015. The anime adapts Bow Ditama 's "forbidden" romance manga of the same name. The manga also inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2010.

Discotek Media also announced it will release the previously licensed The Legend of Black Heaven , Symphogear G , Genocyber , and 2000 Hajime no Ippo anime on January 26. The Legend of Black Heaven will include all 13 episodes in 1080p high definition with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. Genocyber will include all five episodes in standard definition with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. Symphogear G will include all 13 episodes in 1080p high definition with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Hajime no Ippo The Fighting! Collection 1 will feature episodes 1-24 of the series in 1080p high definition with Japanese, English, and Spanish audio and English subtitles.

Discotek Media also announced it will release the Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro film on 4K UHD on January 26. The release will include Japanese audio and both English dubs, as well as English subtitles. Extras include a 7.1 Japanese audio track, a deleted storyboard opening, an isolated score, and art galleries in 4K, among other extras.

Discotek Media describes the film:

In the twilight of his career, master thief Lupin the Third's latest and greatest caper has hit a snag. What should've been bags of cash from a national casino turns out to be expert counterfeits! Together with his partner-in-crime Jigen, Lupin heads to the remote European nation of Cagliostro to exact revenge. Not everything goes as planned; the two encounter Clarisse, a royal damsel in distress being forced to marry the sinister Count Cagliostro against her will. Saving her won't be easy, however, as Lupin and Jigen - together with Lupin's unpredictable ex-girlfriend Fujiko and the swordsman Goemon - must fight their way through a trap-filled castle, a deadly dungeon, and an army of professional assassins! Can Lupin rescue the girl, evade the cuffs of his long-time nemesis Inspector Zenigata, and uncover the secret treasures of The Castle of Cagliostro?

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro was the first feature film Hayao Miyazaki directed, and it features the master thief Lupin the Third, created by the manga artist Monkey Punch . The film originally debuted in 1979.

