futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 13 Kaiohsha Titles

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Wednesday that it has licensed 13 new titles from Kaiohsha . The service will reveal release dates and English titles at a later date.

Omairi desu yo by Kotetsuko Yamamoto (Volumes 1-8)

by (Volumes 1-8) Honto Yajū by Kotetsuko Yamamoto (Volumes 1-12)

by (Volumes 1-12) Mashita no Fudanshi kun by Chihaya Kuroiwa

by Chihaya Kuroiwa TALIM -Dare mo Shiranai Ryu no Hanashi- by Yuki Kazami

by Yuki Kazami Bitch na Neko wa Koukishin ni Katenai by Mio Tennohji

by Bitch na Neko wa Dokusenyoku ni Aragaenai by Mio Tennohji

by Bitch na Neko wa Retsujou no Tsume wo Togu by Mio Tennohji

by Unmei to wa ie Kono Teido by Nawako Mineshima

by Nawako Mineshima Kazoku ni Nattemimasenka? by Koyama

by Koyama Kin Kyori Renai by Natsuo Ito

by Natsuo Ito Koufuku wa Kimi no Tonari ni by Aki Nohagi

by Aki Nohagi Koi suru α no Sodatekata by Yucca Fukushima

by Yucca Fukushima BLmangaka, Shucchou Host wo Kau by Yucca Fukushima

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release