The live-streamed " Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020" event on Thursday revealed that the Muv-Luv Alternative anime will premiere in October 2021 on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. The block airs on Wednesdays starting at 24:55 (effectively, Thursdays starting at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will also air on other stations.

The anime's Twitter account posted an updated promotional video with the October date:

Game developers anchor had revealed during its live "Muv-Luv October 24th Web Event" stream that the anime will be "a full-length TV series and not an OVA ."

The company revealed the anime during its live "âge 20th Anniversary broadcast [still breathing]" stream in October 2019.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse , a light novel spinoff of the franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts .

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).