Nintendo Switch Sells 68.30 Million Units, Animal Crossing Sells 26.04 Million Copies

Super Mario 3D All-Stars sells 5.21 million copies

Nintendo revealed its second quarter earnings statement on Thursday for the three months that ended on September 30. Nintendo sold 12.53 million Switch units in the quarter, an increase of 80.9% compared to the same quarter in 2019. The company has sold a total of 68.30 million Switch units worldwide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 14.27 million copies in the quarter, for a total of 26.04 million copies sold worldwide. The game now trails only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in total first-party game sales for the Switch, with 28.99 million copies sold worldwide. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 4.21 million copies in the quarter.

The company added that the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game sold 5.21 million copies since its release in September. The Switch now has a total of 20 million-seller titles, compared to 9 titles as of the previous quarter.

Business news source Bloomberg reported in August that Nintendo will release an upgraded Switch system with new games in 2021.

Sources: Nintendo (link 2, link 3, link 4)