Riko Miyagi Resumes Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX Manga on January 4

This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Riko Miyagi 's Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX (Mei-chan's Butler DX) manga will resume in the magazine on January 4.

The Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX sequel manga to Mei-chan no Shitsuji launched in Margaret in September 2014. The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped in October 2019.

Miyagi launched the Mei-chan no Shitsuji Mayonaka no Shitsuji-tachi (Mei-chan's Butler: Butlers of Midnight) manga spinoff of Mei-chan no Shitsuji DX in November 2019, and it will end with its third volume on November 25.

The original Mei-chan no Shitsuji manga follows Mei, a ordinary young country girl with vague dreams of a handsome stranger who helped her when she was lost as a child. Mei discovers that she inherited a vast fortune and has to enroll in an elite academy for young ladies of high standing. She meets Rihito, her strikingly handsome, effortlessly capable butler. Rihito happens to be the stranger from her dreams and the brother of Kento, a boy who has a crush on her.

Miyagi began the original series in Margaret in 2006, and ended it in 2012 with 20 volumes. Miyagi then serialized the spinoff manga Mikado Boy in Margaret from 2013 to 2014. The series inspired a live-action drama series in 2009, as well as a stage play in 2011.