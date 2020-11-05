News
Saviors of Sapphire Wings RPG Launches on Switch, PC in West in March 2021
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City Revisited game bundle
NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release Experience's Saviors of Sapphire Wings (Aoki Tsubasa no Chevalier) game for the Nintendo Switch and PC in North America on March 16, Europe on March 19, and Oceania on March 23. The company is bundling the Stranger of Sword City Revisited game as a bonus. NIS America is streaming a gameplay trailer:
NIS America describes the game:
An epic battle of light and dark rages on in Saviors of Sapphire Wings! 100 years after mankind's defeat at the hands of the Overlord of Darkness, a fallen hero returns to guide the current generation of knights to end the reign of terror once and for all. Explore dungeons, use traps and combat prowess to defeat powerful monsters, and bond with your allies to unlock their true potential in this RPG gem.
Experience released Saviors of Sapphire Wings for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in July 2019.
Stranger of Sword City Revisited is a new version of the previous Stranger of Sword City (Tsurugi no Machi no Ihōjin) game with new features. Experience previously released the new version on the PS Vita in the West in 2017.