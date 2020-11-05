The Promised Neverland Anime's New Ad Teases Season 2 Footage

Season premieres on January 7

The official Twitter account for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga began streaming the first commercial for the second season of the manga's television anime adaptation on Thursday. The commercial includes brief footage from the second season.

The second season will premiere on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on January 7, 2021.

The second season was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

A "Chapter 181.1" bonus chapter titled "Special Side Story: The First Shot" debuted in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 5, and Viz Media published the chapter in English. A separate new one-shot chapter of the manga will debut at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.