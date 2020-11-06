News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 26-November 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Nocturne HD Remaster top chart

Japan's Game Ranking: October 26-November 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 171,349 171,349
2 NSw Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster Atlus October 29 52,481 52,481
3 PS4 Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster Atlus October 29 48,830 48,830
4 PS4 Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft October 29 40,962 40,962
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 29,086 1,746,352
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 24,009 5,909,746
7 PS4 GreedFall Game Source Entertainment October 29 13,292 13,292
8 NSw Kamen Rider memory of heroez Bandai Namco Entertainment October 29 11,683 11,683
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,569 3,238,517
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,421 3,783,145
11 PS4 Kamen Rider memory of heroez Bandai Namco Entertainment October 29 9,286 9,286
12 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 9,207 364,635
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,390 1,543,751
14 PS4 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition Activision October 29 5,826 5,826
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,231 3,865,868
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,735 1,585,622
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 4,171 416,155
18 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,955 3,592,103
19 NSw Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo October 16 3,583 85,192
20 NSw FiNC HOME FiT Pocket October 29 3,212 3,212

Source: Famitsu

