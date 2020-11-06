News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 26-November 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Nocturne HD Remaster top chart
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|171,349
|171,349
|2
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster
|Atlus
|October 29
|52,481
|52,481
|3
|PS4
|Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster
|Atlus
|October 29
|48,830
|48,830
|4
|PS4
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|October 29
|40,962
|40,962
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|29,086
|1,746,352
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|24,009
|5,909,746
|7
|PS4
|GreedFall
|Game Source Entertainment
|October 29
|13,292
|13,292
|8
|NSw
|Kamen Rider memory of heroez
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 29
|11,683
|11,683
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,569
|3,238,517
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,421
|3,783,145
|11
|PS4
|Kamen Rider memory of heroez
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 29
|9,286
|9,286
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|9,207
|364,635
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,390
|1,543,751
|14
|PS4
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition
|Activision
|October 29
|5,826
|5,826
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,231
|3,865,868
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,735
|1,585,622
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|4,171
|416,155
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,955
|3,592,103
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
|Nintendo
|October 16
|3,583
|85,192
|20
|NSw
|FiNC HOME FiT
|October 29
|3,212
|3,212
Source: Famitsu