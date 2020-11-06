Modomu Akagawara's Love Me Pom Poko Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga's final volume ships in February

This year's 23rd issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Modomu Akagawara 's Love Me Pom Poko manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on December 5.

The manga's fourth compiled book volume revealed on October 20 that the manga will end with its fifth volume in February.

The 21st issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine previously revealed on October 5 that the manga is entering its final arc.

The manga centers on Ponko, a tanuki who transforms into a girl in order to find a human mate and continue her species. She enters a celebrity school in order to find the best male, but is accidentally picked up by a pair of twin boys while in her tanuki form. It turns out that the Ninomiya twins are the most popular guys at her school. While the Ninomiya twins know Ponko's secret, they are willing to help Ponko out in marriage under a certain condition.

Akagawara launched the manga in Hana to Yume in July 2019.

Akagawara ended the Anitomo (My Brother's Friend) manga in September 2018, and Hakusensha published 10 volumes for the manga. Akagawara first published the manga as a one-shot in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in January 2015 before launching it as a series in Hana to Yume that May.

The manga inspired a live-action film and series. The series premiered in March 2018, and the film opened in Japan in May 2018.