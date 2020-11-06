Mr. Osomatsu Anime's 3rd Season Continues Into January

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime announced on Friday that the second cours (quarter of the year) of the third season will premiere in January. The second cours will run on the same stations running the first cours now. The season's character designer Eiji Abiko drew the following visual to celebrate the confirmation of the second cours .

The season premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and TV Aichi on October 12. The show also began running on AT-X on October 15. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan.

Eiji Abiko , an animation director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

AŌP performs the opening theme song "nice to NEET you!" "Shuta Sueyoshi with Totoko♡Nya & Matsuno-ka 6 Kyōdai" (6 Matsuno Brothers) are performing the ending theme song "Max Charm Faces ~Kanojo wa Saikō♡♡!!!!!!~" (Max Charm Faces: Girls Are the Best!!!!!!). The voice cast members for the six Matsuno siblings and Totoko are performing the song with Sueyoshi ( Spiritpact -Bond of the Underworld- ). TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND returned from the first anime season to compose and arrange the song and provide lyrics.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.