Noblesse Anime Casts Oki Sugiyama, Kentarō Kumagai, Daishi Kajita

The official website for the Crunchyroll Original anime of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee 's Noblesse manhwa revealed three more cast members for the series on Friday.

Oki Sugiyama as Karias Blerster, head of the Blerster family



Kentarō Kumagai as Rajak Kertia, past head of the Kertia family



Daishi Kajita as Rael Kertia, head of the Kertia family



Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber.

He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates.

However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel's life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him…

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel's absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!

The previously announced cast members include:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Squid Girl Season 2 ) is directing the anime as a co-production between Crunchyroll and WEBTOON. Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) is in charge of series scripts. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis II , Blood+ ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Kim Jae-joong performs the anime's theme song "BREAKING DAWN." K-pop group OH MY GIRL performs the ending theme song "Etoile."

Crunchyroll premiered the anime on October 7. The anime also debuted in Japan on October 7.

WEBTOONS started publishing the manhwa in English in July 2014, and published the epilogue in January 2019. WEBTOONS also published a spinoff title Noblesse : Rai's Adventure in 2016. Crunchyroll previously announced that Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee are "preparing another story and an extension."

Production I.G previously produced a 30-minute anime based on the manhwa in 2016 titled Noblesse: Awakening . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The manhwa is also inspiring the Noblesse : Zero smartphone role-playing game for iOS and Android.