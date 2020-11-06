Weta Digital Posts 5 Videos Showing Digital Work on Alita: Battle Angel Film

Film returned to U.S. theaters on October 30

Visual effects company Weta Digital began streaming five new videos last week that detailed some of its 3D CG, motion capture, and effects work for the live-action Alita: Battle Angel film. The film returned to U.S. theaters on October 30.

20th Century Fox opened the Alita: Battle Angel film in the U.K. on February 6, 2019 and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut on February 14. The film then opened in Japan on February 22 and ranked at #2 at the box office. Disney concluded its acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the 20th Century Fox film studio shortly after that in March 2019.

The film has earned more than US$400 million worldwide.

The movie stars Rosa Salazar ( Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Man Seeking Woman ) in motion capture as Alita. Robert Rodriguez ( El Mariachi, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Spy Kids ) directed the film. James Cameron and his Lightstorm Entertainment partner Jon Landau produced the project, and Shutter Island's Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the script with Cameron.