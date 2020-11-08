Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Tops All Harry Potter Films, Howl's Moving Castle as #5 All-Time Film in Japan

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train has sold over 15 million tickets to earn over 20.4 billion yen (about US$197 million) as of November 8, its 24th day in the Japanese box office. It is now the fifth highest-earning film of all time in Japan, surpassing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20.3 billion yen gross, and becoming the third highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film has now earned more than Hayao Miyazaki 's Howl's Moving Castle (at #7) and Princess Mononoke (#8). Only Spirited Away at #1, Titanic at #2, Frozen at #3, and your name. at #4 have earned more in Japan, with your name. having a 25.03 billion yen (about US$242 million) gross.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film has also at least equaled or surpassed the number of tickets sold by Howl's Moving Castle , which was the #8 movie in Japan in tickets sold until now.

The film opened on October 16 at #1 in its opening weekend, and had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) in its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The film sold 1,270,234 tickets and earned 1,701,723,350 yen (about US$16.14 million) on its second day. It sold 1,239,752 tickets and earned 1,652,669,400 yen (about US$15.67 million) on its third day. The Saturday and Sunday totals combined are Japan's highest weekend opening ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web