La Corda d'Oro Franchise Gets All-New Smartphone Game

KOEI Tecmo Games' Ruby Party brand revealed on Sunday that its La Corda d'Oro ( Kiniro Corda ) franchise is getting a new smartphone game in collaboration with Aniplex titled Kiniro Corda: Starlight Orchestra ( La Corda d'Oro Starlight Orchestra ). CloverWorks is handling the animation for the game's animated sequences. Shinobu Takayama is the character designer. DISH// are performing the game's theme song "Birthday." The game will launch for iOS and Android in 2021, and pre-registration is available now.

The game will center on a violinist who is in the General Education section of Seisō Academy, when she meets Ginga Ichinose, who is aiming to win the "International Student Orchestra Competition."

The latest major game in the series is La Corda d'Oro 4 , which shipped in Japan in February 2016, and continued the story from the La Corda D'Oro 3 game. The Kin-iro no Corda 2ff (La Corda D'Oro 2 Fortissimo) PlayStation Vita remake of the original Kin-iro no Corda 2f (La Corda D'Oro 2 Forte) PlayStation Portable game shipped in December 2017. KOEI Tecmo Games also released PlayStation Vita ports of Kin-iro no Corda 3 Full Voice Special ( La Corda D'Oro 3 Full Voice Special) and all three Kin-iro no Corda 3 Another Sky ( La Corda D'Oro 3 Another Sky) games in Japan in September 2018.

The La Corda d'Oro Octave game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and PC (via Steam ) launched in February 2019.

The franchise inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2006, and a two-episode television special sequel, La Corda D'Oro ~secondo passo~ , aired in spring of 2009. A third anime, La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , premiered in 2014 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all three anime and Sentai Filmworks released La Corda d'Oro and La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky in North America.