Square Enix Launches New Light Novel Label With 9 Titles, Including 3 Titles From Earth Star Entertainment

Publisher Square Enix announced on Friday that it is launching a new light novel label titled SQEX Novel on January 7. The company revealed the names and authors of the first nine novels that will feature as part of the new line.

The new novel line will have three series previously published by Earth Star Entertainment :

J-Novel Club is releasing Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight in English, and Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! in English.

The six new novels in the line include:

Yūsha Party wo Tsuihōsareta Ore daga, Ore kara Sudattekureta yō de Ureshii. ...nanode Taisei Onna, Omae ni Ottekorarete wa Komaru no daga? (I Was Banished From My Adventurer Party, But I'm Happy They Left Without Me. ... So, O Great Holy Woman, Would it be So Bad to be Pursued by You?) by author Renge Hatsue and illustrator Kaito Shibano





(I Was Banished From My Adventurer Party, But I'm Happy They Left Without Me. ... So, O Great Holy Woman, Would it be So Bad to be Pursued by You?) by author Renge Hatsue and illustrator Akuyaku Reijō wa Dekiai Route ni Hairimashita!? (Have I Entered the Route of Being Doted On by the Villainess!?) by author Jūya and illustrator Machi Yoi





(Have I Entered the Route of Being Doted On by the Villainess!?) by author Jūya and illustrator Machi Yoi Bannō "Murazukuri" Cheat de Otegaru Slow Life: Mura desu ga Nani ka? (With the All-Powerful "Rural Development" Cheat I Live an Easy Slow Life: Yes it's a Village, So What?) by author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yasutaka Iseyama





(With the All-Powerful "Rural Development" Cheat I Live an Easy Slow Life: Yes it's a Village, So What?) by author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yasutaka Iseyama Taikutsu Kirai no Fūinjutsuji: Kangoku de Tamatama Aibeya ni Natta Jii-san ga Sekai de Yuitsu no Fūinjutsushi datta no de, Himatsubushi ni Deshi ni Nattemita (Boredom-hating Sealing User: In Prison My Occasional Roommate is an Old Man Who is the Only Sealing User in the World, So to Kill Time I Became His Apprentice) by author Renji Soramatsu and illustrator Sōichi Itō





(Boredom-hating Sealing User: In Prison My Occasional Roommate is an Old Man Who is the Only Sealing User in the World, So to Kill Time I Became His Apprentice) by author Renji Soramatsu and illustrator Zatsuyō-gakariken Shien Jutsushi wa Party Tsuihō ni Akogareru: Seken wa Tsuihō Boom nanoni, Ore wo Kadaihyōka Suru Party Member-tachi ga Keshite Tebanasou Toshite Kurenai (The Party's Gofer/Support Member Longs to be Banished: Banishment is Now the Current Fad, But my Party Members Overestimate my Value and Won't Let Me Go) by author Toshizō and illustrator Kuroganeya





(The Party's Gofer/Support Member Longs to be Banished: Banishment is Now the Current Fad, But my Party Members Overestimate my Value and Won't Let Me Go) by author Toshizō and illustrator Kuroganeya Minus Skill Mochi Yonin Atsumattara, Nanka Synergy Hakkishite Saikyō Party ga Dekita Ken (When Four People Who Have Negative Skills Gather and Their Synergy Creates the Strongest Party) by author Kiichi Kosuzu and illustrator Shirabi

All six novels are being serialized on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website.

Square Enix launched the Square Enix Manga & Books North American publishing division in fall 2019.

