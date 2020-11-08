News
Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Is Film Opening in 2021 From A-1 Pictures
posted on by Egan Loo
The anime of Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series is a film titled Gekijō-ban Sword Art Online: Progressive Hoshi Naki Yoru no Aria (Sword Art Online the Movie: The Aria of the Night Without Stars) that will open next year.
《閃光》と《黒の剣士》の出会いの物語— アニメ ソードアート・オンライン 公式 (@sao_anime) November 8, 2020
『劇場版 ソードアート・オンライン プログレッシブ 星なき夜のアリア』
2021年公開決定!
公式サイト:https://t.co/GH3mfREDHK
特報第1弾:https://t.co/XqrKNxuDQh#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/rkNwiFdTfk
Ayako Kawano (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, High School Fleet, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures, and Kento Toya (Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments) is designing the characters. Yasuyuki Kai is serving as action director, and Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.
Also returning are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna in the voice cast.
The Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.
Source: Mantan Web