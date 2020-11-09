Guilty Children Manga Adaptation Ends in Next Chapter

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd revealed last Friday that Anri Sakano 's manga adaptation of Kafka Asagiri 's Guilty Children ( Gildore ) novel series will end in one chapter. If there are no delays, the manga will end on December 6.

The novels' story begins with the arrival of the "Enemies," giant, indestructible monsters that cannot be negotiated with. The Enemies drive humanity to the brink of extinction. A lone boy stopped them with his "moonfall strategy," but he disappeared soon after. After three years, a boy known as Kyle Kamishiro appears on the outskirts of a city. When monsters attack again, he demonstrates the power to manipulate the odds of probability. Despite his efforts, he is afterward drafted into the "Guilty Children," a unit of children who are guilty of crimes.

Sakano launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in May 2019. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on April 20.

Asagiri began serializing the novel story in Young Magazine the 3rd in September 2014, with illustrations by Ame Karasuba, and mechanical designs by Ryūichi Sadamatsu . Kodansha published the series' third volume in the new bunko format with new art by Task Karasuma in July 2019.

Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2013. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English. The manga has inspired three television anime seasons and an anime film.

Sakano has also drawn the manga adaptation of Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novel series.