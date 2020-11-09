Infini-T Force Manga Nears Climax

The official Twitter account for Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine and ComiPlex website revealed last week that Ukyō Kodachi and Tatsuma Ejiri 's Infini-T Force: Arc to the Future ( Infini-T Force ~Mirai no Byōsen~ ) manga is nearing its climax.

Udon Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

It all began when high school student Emi Kaido received a mysterious, wish-granting pencil. With her life on the line, Emi uses the pencil to call upon heroes for protection! Gatchaman! Tekkaman! Casshan! Polimar! These defenders of justice cross space and time to help Emi weave the greatest tale of all time!

The manga launched in the Monthly Hero's magazine in 2015. Kodachi ( Boruto , Naruto: Gaara Hiden - Sajingensō novel) is writing the story, and Ejiri ( P2! - Let's Play Pingpong! , World 4u_ ) is illustrating the series. Hero's Inc. released the ninth compiled book volume on May 15, and Udon Entertainment released the fourth volume in English in January 2019.

The manga inspired a "full 3DCG" anime project. The television series had its world premiere at Anime Expo in July 2017, and began airing in Japan in October 2017. The project also spawned a film that opened in February 2018.

Viz Media licensed television anime and film. Viz Media 's Infini-T Force license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise for North America, Latin America and Oceania. The license also includes theatrical distribution for the film.

The project celebrates Tatsunoko Production 's 55th anniversary. The anime features the heroes from four earlier Tatsunoko Production anime: Tekkaman, the Space Knight ; Casshan ( Casshern ); Gatchaman ; and Hurricane Polymar .