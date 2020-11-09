Laughing in Purgatory Manga Launches on Mangamo

The Mangamo app launched Kemuri Karakara 's Laughing in Purgatory ( Rengoku ni Warau ) manga on Friday. The first five chapters of the prequel manga to Donten ni Warau ( Laughing Under the Clouds ) are available to read on the app.

Karakara launched the ongoing manga in Monthly Comic Garden in January 2014. The manga's 12th compiled book volume shipped on September 14.

The manga serves as a prequel to Laughing Under the Clouds , and it is set during Japan's Warring States period, 300 years before the main manga's story. The story centers on the Orochi at Lake Biwa.

The manga has inspired a stage play that debuted in 2017.

Mangamo also added the Laughing in the Fog ( Utakata ni Warau ) manga, a short manga in the Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) franchise , to its subscription service on Tuesday.

Karakara published the original Laughing Under the Clouds ( Donten ni Warau ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Avarus magazine from 2011-2013.

The original Laughing Under the Clouds manga inspired a 12-episode television anime in 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English broadcast dub, one of two shows that debuted its broadcast dubbing strategy. The manga has also inspired several stage plays and a live-action film in February 2018.

