Local Manga Licenses ri-ru-'s The Perfect Son, Prince Noir Boys-Love Manga

The Perfect Son debuts in English in November

Dallas-based localization company Local Manga announced that it will publish ri-ru-'s The Perfect Son manga in November and Prince Noir manga at the beginning of 2021 as its first two licenses. The company will release both titles digitally in English for the North American market, but the company confirmed that the manga will be available worldwide through distributors.

The Perfect Son



Prince Noir



Local Manga representative Christopher Hepburn confirmed with ANN on Monday that the company was founded in Texas in summer 2018 "as a boutique localization company specializing in Boys Love manga ." While the company continues to focus on boys-love , it has expanded to other genres. The company recently added support for direct localization and publishing in cooperation with artists. Local Manga hopes to offer print releases in the future.

The Perfect Son ( Kanpeki no Musuko ) launched in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine 2018.

futekiya had licensed The Perfect Son (The Complete Edition) from Group Zero to publish in August, but the company postponed the release "until further notice." The company describes the story:

Satoru Ichihashi is an average delivery man in a secret relationship with the head of the Aikawa Corp, Yukiya Kaji. He adores Yukiya's refined nature every time they meet up. And despite Yukiya having a family, Satoru is still besotted with the older man. But everything becomes complicated when Yukiya's son, Kyosuke Kaji, visits Satoru's workplace to demand that Satoru break up with his father. Satoru vehemently refuses, saying that there's no other man besides Yukiya and even dares Kyosuke that if he satisfies him better than his father, he might change his mind. To Satoru's chagrin, Kyosuke takes the dare a bit more seriously than he thought.

Prince Noir launched in Takeshobo 's moment magazine in 2018.

Sources: Press release, Local Manga's Twitter account