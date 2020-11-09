Manga Planet Licenses 7 Yuri Light Novels from Publisher Parsola Inc.

Titles launch from November 30-December 6

Manga Planet announced on Sunday that it has licensed seven yuri super light novels from publisher Parsola Inc. for release in November-December. Super light novels are shorter light novels with about three or four sentences on one page, more illustrations, and 10,000 words at most per volume.

Title: First Love Story: Shino x Asuka Story ( Hatsukoi Signal (Shino & Asuka Hen) )

Creators: favary Inc., Kosame Tamaoki (story), Hibiki Aoto (art)

Release Date: November 30

Summary: Ever since Shino saw Asuka take the stage to lead the freshman pledge, she knew they were in entirely different worlds. Intelligent, endlessly talented Asuka is the type who'd only be friends with fellow preppy girls - never ordinary girls like her! The right plan of action for Shino is to fit in by sticking close to her old friends, getting through academics somehow, and snagging herself a boyfriend. But when Asuka herself asks Shino to be her friend, does fitting in even matter?



Title: Yuri Will Not Blossom at Work! ( Office ni Yuri wa Sakimasen )

Creators: Mai Yanagawa (story), Ruri Hazuki (art)

Release Date: December 2

Summary: Just as Rikka thinks the matchmaking event she grudgingly signed up for can't get any more dreadful, she runs into her colleague-slash-rival Yuri Kisugi.

Using Rikka's embarrassment as leverage, Yuri compels Rikka into helping her find the perfect candidate to marry. With the advice - rather, the unnecessary commentary - of her two other colleagues Shiori and Ruiko, Rikka goes along with Yuri's antics with the hopes it will lead her rival away while she climbs up the company ranks. What happens when Rikka's nurturing tendencies coincide with Yuri's secret vulnerabilities?...



Title: Sasayaki no Kiss -Read my lips.-

Creators: Kumako Nambu (story), Akiko Morishima (art)

Release Date: December 5

Summary: Haruka has always lived in a soundless world. But not in her dreams, where she can hear her own voice - and the voice of the only other person in the dream with her, a beautiful high school student wearing an adorable, unfamiliar school uniform. Haruka knows this is just a dream, but why does a part of her think it's more than that? Is this girl she finds falling asleep in the park really the literal girl of her dreams?



Title: Pianissimo of the Lips -Angels After School- ( Kuchibiru Pianissimo - Hо̄kago no Tenshitachi

Creators: Kumako Nambu (story), Yū Keijima (art)

Release Date: December 6

Summary: Rina Shiina's life was suddenly ripped apart and, as a result, has to repeat a year, making her infamous among her classmates. Always alone, Shiina finds refuge at the emergency stairs where she shares her lunch with an injured kitten. Coincidentally, a stereotypically old-fashioned nerdy looking girl with thick glasses comes to care for the injured stray, only to run away after seeing Shiina there. Inviting her to share the space, Shiina and Glasses Girl -Kurumi Kamiya- become more and more comfortable in each others' companies. One day, the kitten suddenly disappears. Devastated, neither Kamiya nor her glasses can hold back her tears, and after her transformation in front of Shiina, her kitten is not the only thing she loses.



Title: LOVELY! -My Adorable Mamecchi ( LOVELY! - Itoshi no Mamecchi )

Creators: Kumako Nambu (story), Hiromi Takashima (art)

Release Date: December 1

Summary: Everyone may have their eyes on the charming, prince-like Hikaru, but there's only one person Hikaru's got her eyes on - her darling childhood friend Mamecchi! But between Mamecchi's hot-and-cold personality and Hikaru's subconscious denials, this sure doesn't look like a recipe for success...when a certain repeat customer gets into Mamecchi's good graces, will Hikaru finally muster up the courage to confess to her first love?



Title: Two Guns Under the Sheet ( Sheets no Shita ni Jū Futatsu )

Creators: Nanaoku Hoshii (story), Taki Kitao (art)

Release Date: December 3

Summary: All Aya ever wanted was a one-night stand who could take her mind off her lost love, but with Sakura, she may have finally gotten more than a one-night stand - she may have finally found "The One"! But before she rushes into imagining their future together, there's one uncomfortable question Aya has to face first - could it be possible that her beautiful new love is somehow related to the same organization she's bound by duty to destroy?



Title: Yurizen! Salon -Shirayuri's Comforting Food Therapy- ( Yuri Zen -Salon Shirayuri no Attaka Yakuzen Gohan )

Creators: Kumako Nambu (story), Miso Higashikawa (art)

Release Date: December 4

Summary: Was it fate that led to Miiko meeting Doctor Shirayuri that one rainy day...or was it just her cramps? Pâtissier Miiko works through little pains like the rest of us, but when her ailments begin to affect her work, there's got to be something she can do about it. Enter beautiful, mysterious herbal medicine doctor Shirayuri, who might be the solution to Miiko's problems - in more ways than one!



The first chapters of each super light novel will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release