Rando Ayamine Launches New Manga With Artist Ao Aono

Kinki Inōryoku no Kijutsushi centers on new disease that gives people supernatural powers

Manga creator Rando Ayamine launched a new manga with artist Ao Aono on Hero's Inc.'s ComiPlex website last Friday titled Kinki Inōryoku no Kijutsushi (The Chronicler of Taboo Powers).

The manga's story begins when a new infection begins spreading among humanity as a certain comet nears the Earth. This "Supernatural Power Disease" is incurable, but gives people special powers. The story centers on Shiori Tenkawa, an unknown but excellent chronicler working for the Center for Supernatural Disease Control.

Ayamine previously drew the GetBackers manga with writer Yuya Aoki from 1999 to 2007. Tokyopop published 27 out of the 39 volumes of the manga in English, and ADV Films released the manga's 2002 TV anime adaptation on DVD. Sentai Filmworks later licensed and released the anime in 2012.

Ayamine and Hikaru Arashima ended the Majestic Prince manga in March 2019.

Source: ComiPlex