Violet Evergarden Film Sells 1.2 Million Tickets to Earn 1.7 Billion Yen

Film gets Dolby Cinema screenings starting on November 13

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web news site reported on Monday that Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film has earned 1.7 billion yen (about US$16.4 million) and has sold 1.2 million tickets as of Sunday.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie opened in Japan on September 18, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film will begin screening at all seven Dolby Cinema locations in Japan on November 13. The film is the first new Japanese anime film (as opposed to compilation films) to receive Dolby Cinema screenings.

The film was originally slated to open on January 10, but was delayed to April 24. Then, the film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan again due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The franchise's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan in September 2019, and it screened for at least five weeks. The film eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web