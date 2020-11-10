Osaka's ABC TV Station Mascot Abciee Gets TV Anime Starring Aoi Yūki

Abciee Shūgyō Nikki centers on mascot working in 'Ebishi' TV station

Osaka's Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime for its "Abciee" mascot character titled Abciee Shūgyō Nikki (Abciee Study Diary) that will debut in January. Aoi Yūki voices the character Abciee.

The anime's story centers on Abciee, an unidentified mysterious animal (like the Loch Ness Monster) who was attracted by radio waves to come to Osaka's Nakanoshima sandbank (where the real-life ABC headquarters is located) five years ago. As a new employee in the "Ebishi" TV station (a wordplay on ABC and Abciee), she struggles to improve herself with the help of friends and colleagues.

Ryōsuke Aoike ( Akindo Sei Little Peso , Kaiju Step Wandabada ) is directing the anime.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu