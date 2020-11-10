Seven Deadly Sins Sequel Manga Launches in January

This year's 50th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that a direct sequel to Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga will launch in the magazine's ninth 2021 issue on January 27. The magazine teased the sequel's protagonist boy, new enemy, and new animal companion.

Kodansha USA Publishing confirmed a sequel in March with the tentative title Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ( The Four Knights of the Apocalypse ). The new announcement of the sequel manga's launch date did not include a title. Suzuki stated in February that side stories based on the "remaining characters" will come out "someday." However, he added that this will be after he "begins serializing a new work," confirming that he is working on a new series.

Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan. Suzuki published the new "About That Transfer Student X" ("Sono Tenkōsei X Nitsuki") one-shot for the series within Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on October 30.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), the latest television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered in October 2019, and ended on March 25.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ), the franchise's new television anime series, is delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and will now premiere in January 2021.