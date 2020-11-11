3rd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Slated for Next Summer

2nd film opened in Japan in February

The opening ceremony for the Gunpla Expo Tokyo 2020 event announced on Thursday that Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), the third of five planned compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime, will open next summer.

The second film in the compilation film series, Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), opened in Japan on February 21.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

The film had its first public preview screening in Japan at the "Tomino Yoshiyuki no Sekai" (The World of Yoshiyuki Tomino ) exhibit at the Fukuoka Art Museum in Fukuoka in August 2019. The first film also screened at Japan Expo in France in July 2019.

Right Stuf released the Gundam Reconguista in G television anime series on Blu-ray Disc in North America in October 2016, and it describes the story:

The new era begins! The turbulent era known as the Universal Century has ended. Now, mankind looks towards prosperity and peace in the new era known as the Regild Century (R.C.). One of the most important resources in this era is the Capital Tower - a space elevator which towers over the land connecting Earth to space. Its purpose, to transport the Photon Batteries the Earth relies on for power. It is worshiped as a holy place. Tasked with protecting the tower, one day on a practice mission, young Capital Guard cadet, Bellri Zenam is attacked by a high-performance G-Self Mobile Suit. Despite having never before encountered the G-Self, he feels a strange connection to it and its pilot, a space pirate called Aida Surugan. Little does Bellri know that he is about to uncover truths which will shake the entire Regild Century.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise 's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

The Gundam Reconguista in G: From the Past to the Future nine-minute short was then screened at the Gundam Front Tokyo's Wall-G Theater at Diver City Tokyo starting in May 2015.

Sources: Gunpla Expo Tokyo 2020, Gundam.info