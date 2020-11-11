Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Is Now 7th Biggest Film Worldwide in 2020

Also #2 highest earning animated film of the year worldwide

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime is now the seventh highest earning film worldwide in 2020, when the Japanese box office totals are combined with Taiwan's box office estimates. (The film's Japanese box office totals alone make it the eighth highest earning film worldwide.) The film is also the fifth highest earning film outside the United States and the second highest earning animated film of the year worldwide. The only 2020 animated film earning more so far is the Chinese film Legend of Deification with the equivalent of US$240,577,111, and Demon Slayer is well above the #3 animated film of 2020 worldwide, Pixar's Onward (US$141,494,520).

The film has sold 15.37 million tickets to earn over 20,483,611,650 yen (about US$197 million) in Japan alone. It is now the fifth highest-earning film of all time in Japan, surpassing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20.3 billion yen gross, and becoming the third highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

The film opened on October 16 at #1 in its opening weekend, and had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) in its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The film sold 1,270,234 tickets and earned 1,701,723,350 yen (about US$16.14 million) on its second day. It sold 1,239,752 tickets and earned 1,652,669,400 yen (about US$15.67 million) on its third day. The Saturday and Sunday totals combined are Japan's highest weekend opening ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

