Netflix's English-Subtitled Teaser for New Seven Deadly Sins TV Anime Reveals 2021 Streaming Date

Anime premieres in Japan on January 6

Netflix posted a new English-subtitled teaser trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ) , the franchise 's new television anime series, on Tuesday. The teaser revealed that Netflix will stream the anime in 2021. Netflix also posted an English version of the anime's new visual.

The new anime will premiere on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6.

The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but was rescheduled to August.

The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The staff of the previous The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods series will return for the anime. Susumu Nishizawa returns to direct the anime at Studio DEEN , with Marvy Jack collaborating on the animation production. Rintarou Ikeda is back to supervise the series scripts. Rie Nishino is the animation character designer. Chikako Yokota is directing the sound, and Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and Takafumi Wada are again composing the music.

Thanks to LegitPancake for the news tip.