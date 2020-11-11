News
Rare Land Story Game's Remake Heads to Switch

posted on by Alex Mateo
Remake of 2009 PSP game launched digitally on November 12

Circle Entertainment released Ranshima Monogatari Rare Land Story: Shoujo no Yakujou Remake, a remake of the PlayStation Portable game of the same name, digitally for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday. The company began streaming a trailer for the game on Monday.

The remake includes new endings, adjusted content and triggers for events, new styles for Cilia, and a text-skip feature for subsequent playthroughs. The Switch version also supports 720p graphics resolution and features enhanced effects.

The original Ranshima Monogatari Rare Land Story: Shо̄jo no Yakujо̄ game debuted on PSP in 2009. The remake debuted on PC via Steam in April. In the game, players control Hiro and raise a girl named Cilia, who has lost her memory.

Sources: Circle Entertainment's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (Ito) via Siliconera

