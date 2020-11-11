Rare Land Story Game's Remake Heads to Switch

Remake of 2009 PSP game launched digitally on November 12

Circle Entertainment released Ranshima Monogatari Rare Land Story: Shoujo no Yakujou Remake , a remake of the PlayStation Portable game of the same name, digitally for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday . The company began streaming a trailer for the game on Monday.

The remake includes new endings, adjusted content and triggers for events, new styles for Cilia, and a text-skip feature for subsequent playthroughs. The Switch version also supports 720p graphics resolution and features enhanced effects.

The original Ranshima Monogatari Rare Land Story: Shо̄jo no Yakujо̄ game debuted on PSP in 2009. The remake debuted on PC via Steam in April. In the game, players control Hiro and raise a girl named Cilia, who has lost her memory.