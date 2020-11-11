Sekirei's Gokurakuin Ends Rokushō! Manga in December

Action manga about Japanese mythology launched in November 2018

The December issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Thursday that Sakurako Gokurakuin will end her Rokushō! manga in the magazine's next issue on December 12.

The manga is set in a world where the gods have passed down their power to hold back calamity to family lines of shrine caretakers, who are only able to bear female heirs. The story centers on Sōta, an unprecedented male heir to one such family, who has an encounter with a girl and the supernatural on his 18th birthday. Sōta becomes involved in a conflict that stretches back to the mythological age of Japanese gods.

Gokurakuin launched the manga in Shonen Gangan in November 2018. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume last December.

Gokurakuin ended her Sekirei manga in August 2015. She began the series in 2004, and it inspired two anime adaptations in 2008 and 2010. Funimation has released both anime in North America. Yen Press began releasing the Sekirei manga digitally in 2015, and began publishing the series in print in July 2017.

Gokurakuin launched the Saki re: King's Tile Draw spinoff manga of Ritz Kobayashi 's Saki manga in March.