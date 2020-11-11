Sentai Filmworks Licenses Venus Wars Anime for Home Video, Digital Release

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Venus Wars anime film, and will release it in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on home video and via digital release.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

When war breaks out between the Venusian nations of Ishtar and Aphrodia, hotheaded motorcyclist Hiro Seno and bubbly reporter Susan Sommers find themselves caught in the crossfire and trapped behind enemy lines. As Susan desperately broadcasts the realities of war to the masses, Hiro must put aside his aversion to warfare and fight not only for his life, but for the life of every last citizen of Venus.

Yoshikazu Yasuhiko drew the original manga, which ran from 1986 to 1990, and also directed the 1990 anime film adaptation. Central Park Media once licensed this film in North America. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2015.

Source: Sentai Filmworks