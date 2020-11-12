AnimeLog Launches Global YouTube Channel With Ahare Meisaku-kun, 'Hello, Anne,' More Anime

Channel plans to add 100 titles within next year

AnimeLog (Anilog) launched its global YouTube channel on Friday. The launch titles are:

A representative of Analyzelog, the company managing the channel, told ANN, "Most titles are available in every country, but some titles are limited in certain countries." The company stated in August that it plans to stream subtitled content in English and Chinese for overseas fans.

AnimeLog describes itself as "Japan's first official anime channel on YouTube that available for global users officially licensed by the cross-rights holders of TV anime content," and it plans to distribute 100 titles within the next year. The channel aims to provide legal content to anime fans overseas while offering Japanese companies and content copyright holders control over the channel.

The AnimeLog YouTube channel launched in Japan on August 7 with content such as Black Jack and Future Boy Conan . The channel aims to provide 3,000 anime titles from 30 companies, including Nippon Animation , Tezuka Productions , Toei Animation , Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions , Shinei Animation , and Kodansha , by the year 2022.

Sources: Press release, email correspondence