Laid-Back Camp TV Anime's 2nd Season's 2nd Teaser Video Streamed

The official website for Yurucamp Season 2 , the second season of the television anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, began streaming a second teaser video for the new season on Thursday.

Asaka returns from the first season to perform the second season's opening theme song "Seize the Day," and Eri Sasaki returns to perform the ending theme song "Haru no Tonari" (Next to Spring). The above video previews Asaka 's new theme song.

The second season will premiere in January 2021.

Tomoyo Kurosawa ( Sound! Euphonium 's Kumiko, Land of the Lustrous ' Phos, O Maidens in Your Savage Season 's Hongō) is joining the second season as the character Ayano Toki.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku ( Kuroko's Basketball and Robotics;Notes episode director, Tokyo Ghoul unit director) directed the first anime at C-Station ( STARMYU , Dragonar Academy ). Jin Tanaka ( Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Anne-Happy ) handled the series composition, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Dragonar Academy , Chaos;HEAd , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) was the character designer. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Idol Incidents ) composed the music at MAGES.

The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series. "Episode 0" debuted on the first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the Laid-Back Camp anime in March 2018. ROOM CAMP shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan on May 27 with the new "Sauna to Gohan to Sanrin Bike" (Sauna, Food, and a Three-Wheeler) episode.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered on January 9. A second season will premiere in spring 2021.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.