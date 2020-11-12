Shino Torino Launches 'Hajimemashite, Okaa-san' Manga in December

Manga set in near future with widespread egg cell banks launches on December 12

The December issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Thursday that Shino Torino will launch a new manga titled Hajimemashite, Okaa-san in the magazine's next issue on December 12.

The magazine teases the manga's story as exploring the changing meaning of family, with the story being set in Japan in a near future where egg cell banks are more widespread.

futekiya publishes Torino's Asterisk manga in English.