Actor Akira Kubodera Passes Away

NHK reported on Saturday that television and stage actor Akira Kubodera passed away on Friday. He was 43.

Kubodera's cause of death is believed to be suicide. He was discovered unresponsive in his home in Nakano, Tokyo shortly after noon on Friday. He was taken to a hospital but soon pronounced dead.

The Tokyo native performed in a variety of live-action television series, films, and stage plays. Kubodera's live-action series roles included Kanei in Kamen Rider Blade and Kunzite in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon . He played Ali al-Saachez in the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Re:Build film, which opened in February 2019, and its sequel Mobile Suit Gundam 00 Re:(in)novation , which opened this past July. Kubodera also played Akira Kubodera in Musical Hakuōki : Shinsengumi Kitan .

Source: NHK

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.