Denver Anime International's Former President John S. Walker Passes Away

Walker was also staff member of Nan Desu Kan convention

The Colorado Anime Fest event revealed on Wednesday that staff member of the Nan Desu Kan (NDK) convention and former president of Denver Anime International John S. Walker passed away on November 8. He was 45.

Colorado Anime Fest also noted that Walker was a frequent panelist of the event, and that he also worked for the Starfest Convention, MileHiCon, and Denver Pop Culture Con. Colorado Anime Fest added, "His legacy will live on through all of Colorado's conventions and the countless people he helped. But we will greatly miss him."

NDK started in 1995 as a small anime festival in Denver, and it was founded in 1997 as an annual convention.

The Dallas Anime International was previously the Cartoon/Fantasy Organization (C/FO) of Denver, which was founded in 1982. Walker served as president from 2004 to 2007.



Image via Colorado Anime Fest

Sources: Colorado Anime Fest, Bican Bros. Funeral Home, Facebook